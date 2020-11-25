Sly James the Cat appeared on Drew Barrymore’s TV show and delighted the host
The Drew Barrymore Show played host to a very popular local feline yesterday. Sly James the Cat, also known as Catrick Mahomes, is the star of one of our favorite Instagram pages, and does daily costume modeling. Sly’s owner submitted a few photos to Drew, and our city’s shared Absolute Baby clearly delighted the host/actress and, presumably, the not physically present audience.
Check out the Sly Mail below.
