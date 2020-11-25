Sly James the Cat appeared on Drew Barrymore’s TV show and delighted the host

Brock Wilbur,

Screen Shot 2020 11 25 At 11.47.49 Am

The Drew Barrymore Show played host to a very popular local feline yesterday. Sly James the Cat, also known as Catrick Mahomes, is the star of one of our favorite Instagram pages, and does daily costume modeling. Sly’s owner submitted a few photos to Drew, and our city’s shared Absolute Baby clearly delighted the host/actress and, presumably, the not physically present audience.

Check out the Sly Mail below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sly James The Cat (@slyjamesthecat)

