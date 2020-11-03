Catrick Mahomes insists that you vote today

This is Catrick Mahomes. Previously known to KC as Sly James the Cat.

This cat is good. No matter the name.

Sly/Catrick/etc’s mom, Brandy Peed, adopted him in 2017. He has a tabby sibling named Bubblegum. They get dressed up and do elaborate photoshoots. But this is not about the photoshoots. This is about what this cat we love believes in his heart of hearts.

Catrick would like you to vote today.

Is part of our purrpose in posting this to just share great photos of a cat? Purrhaps. We have some voting recommendations, but just make sure you get out and support America.

Be like Kittenstein’s monster and find you nearest polling place here.

If you are in line before 7 p.m., no matter how late voting goes, you will be allowed to vote.

If you’ve got red on you, or you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you’re allowed to do curbside voting at several locations, including Union States. No one is out of luck just because of this terrible pandemic. America’s democracy finds a way.

If you run into any issues voting or witness voter suppression or intimidation, call the voter protection hotline: 1-833-336-8683

Do you like scary movies? Well, an America without your vote is the scariest thing we can imagine! (And do not get scared away from voting.)

Pennykitten will come for the non-voters. Also, you may have other reasons to want to vote. Just sayin’.

Do not let Catrick down! Go “No” on Amendment 3.