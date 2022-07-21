Show Up for Reproductive Rights is an unmissable outdoor benefit concert supporting safe abortion

Casual Animal Brewing Co., Stockyards Brewing Co., Voltaire, and Lemonade Park are teaming up like Kansas City’s personal Avengers to swoop in and support reproductive rights.

All proceeds from their jointly organized outdoor concert, Show Up for Reproductive Rights, at Lemonade Park from 2-8 p.m. July 31 will go to the Missouri Abortion Fund.

“Even though the Supreme Court opinion had been leaked weeks earlier, the reality certainly didn’t hit home until that Friday when the final ruling was announced,” Casual Animal Brewing Co. owner Lara Gray says. “Personally, it felt like a shock wave of emotions. I was sad. I was a little in disbelief, and I was angry. Most of all, I felt helpless, and by the time our staff (of which 75% are female) started showing up for work that day, it was clear that I wasn’t alone. Everyone felt a call to action, so we got to work.”

Instead of spending another day mourning Missouri’s draconian abortion policies solo, you can jam out to your favorite local bands, drink craft beer, enjoy food trucks, and bid at a silent auction with like-minded individuals.

Hartzell Gray of The KC Morning Show will be emceeing. The music lineup includes Dead Beet, Grand Marquis, Kemet and Kadesh from The Phantastics, Monta at Odds, and The Black Creatures.

Tickets to the KC Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders pre-season game, a beer-pairing dinner at Q39, and a live concert with The Greeting Committee are being raffled off.

Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and over, which includes two drunk and raffle tokens. Tickets for those under 21 are $10. The concert is restricted to those 18 and older.

Additional donations can be made using the ticket link.

Getting drunk at a concert isn’t enough, though—be sure to vote no Aug. 2.