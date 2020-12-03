Shio Ramen Shop closing its doors late December

The damages caused by the pandemic continue to rack up in the community. Five years after its opening on Broadway, Shio Ramen Shop announced on Instagram that its final day of operation will be Dec. 23.

It follows a string of recent restaurant closures in Kansas City. Gojo Japanese Steakhouse announced it was closing after 42 years in Westport and Mexican barbecue spot Poi-ō closed on Nov. 28.

The statement on Instagram is below:

10 years ago I started my journey to open my own ramen shop focusing on making everything in house. 5 years ago I received my Yamato noodle machine and opened Shio Ramen shop.

After 5 years of a staff we call family and amazing customers it is with a heavy heart that we announce that December 23rd will be our final day of business.

It has been an incredible journey to this point, and we hope to make the very best of the remainder of time together. So please come enjoy a few more bowls with your ramen family.