Gojo Japanese Steakhouse to close after more than 40 years in Westport

On Thursday, November 19, Gojo Japanese Steakhouse announced their permanent closing to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic Westport restaurant was a staple of Kansas City for more than 40 years- they opened in 1978.

Gojo Steakhouse stated in a Facebook post: “The impacts of COVID-19 brought us to the conclusion that it’s just too difficult for us to keep our restaurant doors open. Like many small businesses, it was time to rethink how we operate for the constantly changing world.”

However, not all is lost.

Gojo’s signature sauces will be available for purchase soon in local groceries and online. The steakhouse’s teriyaki sauce, iconic yellow Hibatchi sauce, and miso ginger sauce will all be sold to spice up your home cooking.

“We are so grateful for your continued support and loyalty for the last 4 decades and hopefully for several more to come,” Gojo stated.” While we are sad that we can no longer serve you meals, we are honored to have celebrated your birthdays, proms, anniversaries, promotions and more. We hope our legacy will continue on in your home through our sauces as you continue to celebrate one another through a good meal and great experiences.”

Keep up with the Gojo Facebook page to see when their sauces will be released to the public.