Mexican barbecue spot Poi-ō will be closing its doors for good on Nov. 28

Mexican barbecue spot Poi-ō will be closing to the public next Saturday. The restaurant, known for its wood-fired chicken, was opened by local chef Carlos Mortera and his father in 2018. Poi-ō has been long adored by The Pitch, and was featured in 2019’s Best of Kansas City editorial picks, as well as chosen by food writer April Fleming for our Eat This Now column.

In a Facebook post (below), Poi-ō stated: “It has been a privilege and honor to have served you! We hope to see new and old faces between now and our closing date. Thank you Kansas City for the continual love and support. All of us at Poi-ō love you back!”

The restaurant will be open just one more week, so there is still an opportunity to try their Adobo pork ribs, Kimchi fried rice, or their famous chicken.

Poi-ō is located at 1000 W. 25th St. Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.