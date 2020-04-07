Powell Gardens launches new digital content to bring the gardens to your home

Home garden Q&As with horticulture staff, weekly educational activities for kids, and beautiful updates from the Gardens to remind KC that spring is not cancelled.

This week, Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden, is launching a series of new digital content initiatives to stay connected with its community while approximately 75 percent of Americans have been directed to shelter-in-place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Powell Gardens is closed to the public until further notice in order to keep its community safe and comply with the direction of local officials, it can remain a bright spot in news feeds and inboxes, providing beautiful, useful, and calming content.

“Now more than ever, the familiar and unyielding rhythm of Mother Nature can provide a calming consistency,” said Tabitha Schmidt, CEO/President of Powell Gardens. “It reminds us that the world goes on even in anxious and challenging times.”

The education team at Powell Gardens is translating its programming to the digital world, offering video content and weekly downloadable outdoor activities that kids can do in their own backyards while they are out of school.

The essential horticulture staff at the Gardens are focused on garden maintenance and staying ahead of Mother Nature. Many in our community are doing the same in their own gardens while spending more time at home. Each week, Powell Gardens asks its online community to submit their home gardening questions and responds with expert advice from the horticulture team.

To access this new content, follow @PowellGardens on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and subscribe for biweekly email updates.