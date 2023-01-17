New Year’s Eve at the Uptown provided a sample platter of the best KC has to offer

Every year, as the month of December comes to a close, the pressure is on to find a spot to ring in the new year in a memorable way. Couples, friends, and families everywhere are faced with the decision.

Upon entering the Uptown Theater, a dimly lit, sleepy space by the name of the Encore Room is directly to the left. Naturally, this was my first stop. Here, DJ Thundercutz (Clinton Martens) was set to take the stage shortly with his minimal setup consisting of a mixer, two turntables, and the selected vinyl records for the night. The record collector/musician put on a show that proved to be anything but sleepy and had the growing crowd trickling in with bopping heads, myself included.

The records he showcased included hits that ranged from the 1940s through the early 2000s, a concept I was skeptical of at first but quickly came to appreciate. A mix of this nature seemed to DJ Thundercutz’s performance was the perfect way to start the night, as it allowed guests to mingle amongst themselves while enjoying the music.

As I waited for friends to join me, a helpful bartender discussed the various drink options available to kickstart my evening.

The dazzling maze that is the Uptown originally had me and my posse scrambling around like headless chickens. Various staircases, elevators, and hallways that seemingly connect made travel within the venue a little tricky initially. Finding a map, however, was a quick fix, and discovering knick-knacks like the digital photo booth along the way made for a fun detour. The two lemonade tequilas I had might’ve helped too.

Our next stop was the Valentine Room, where we were enthusiastically welcomed by the groovy beat, brassy horn, and angelic vocal blend that make up The Freedom Affair. Self-described as a “juggernaut,” the nine-piece Kansas City soul band was undoubtedly the driving force in my rising excitement for the strike of midnight. Set up front and center in the modernly elegant room, the nine stood confidently, charming groups of guests that circulated. A mix of funk and soul melodies meshed together in a way unfamiliar to my ears, and honestly, it was kick-ass.

After I departed from the Valentine Room, I was pleasantly surprised to find a margarita bar nearby. Accompanied by fake palm trees, a beachy backdrop, and inflatable couches, it was a whole margarita world more than a bar. The oasis served as an excellent spot to rest our legs for a moment, take a bathroom break, and talk game plan as midnight approached. With the help of a no-salt margarita, the Cabaret Room was the next stop in our musical scavenger hunt.

Composed of colorful lights, glittery decor, and a playful playlist coming through the speakers, it was apparent to me that the Cabaret Room would be my favorite. This especially came true after drag queen Moltyn Decadence took the stage, leaving everyone around me with hanging jaws. In simple terms, Moltyn Decadence rocked my world. Accompanied by a small group of equally fascinating background dancers, the queen switched up her look a handful of times during the performance, and with each outfit change came an even cooler dance move.

Roughly an hour before midnight, most groups navigated toward the theater, the apparent main attraction in the venue. The bass escaping the theater could be heard increasing in volume as we approached the massive doors like herds of elephants, hungry for our next adventure. Inside the theater, the timeless renaissance-like interior was lit up by laser beams, and the slanted floor made the expanding crowd below look like a never-ending sea full of people armed with kazoos and cocktails.

Levity DJ, a part of Levity Weddings and Events, hyped the crowd with various house music and remixes of classic beats. Fun visuals were projected onto the screen behind the DJ, resembling a rave scene. While some party-goers took a seat and enjoyed the music from afar, most were on the dancefloor.

When the countdown began, I looked around to find couples grabbing each other’s faces in preparation for the big celebration. The numbers flashed on the screen, and confetti began to drop from above. The extravagance of the whole thing was quite impressive. Though in reality, the strike of midnight is merely a fleeting moment in the 364 days yet to come, we all like to give into the idea that the way we spend that second might steer our year in one direction or another.

While I can’t necessarily lend credence to this theory, I can say that I’m glad I spent those moments the way I did. My pack of twenty-something-year-olds and myself were more than satisfied with our night, having attended four mind-boggling performances within a few hours; our bodies warm with the good stuff.