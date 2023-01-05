New ramen bar coming to Overland Park in February

Overland Park will receive a new addition to the metro’s beloved ramen culture in February 2023.

JINYA Ramen Bar originated in Los Angeles by founder Tomo Takahashi with the desire to bring the flavors from his favorite Japanese meals to the United States. Now, there are 50 locations across North America.

David Soprak, the owner of the upcoming Overland Park location, has been an essential part of the JINYA franchise due to his previous success with the Tulsa location.

“We’re beyond excited to bring our authentic Japanese ramen and tapas to the Kansas City metro,” Sopark says. “We are grateful to have secured the perfect and convenient location in the Bluhawk community alongside other great shops and restaurants, and we look forward to providing JINYA’s exceptional experience in an upbeat atmosphere to families and friends alike.”

The Overland Park location will include 3,000 square feet of anticipated features, such as a full bar, an open kitchen format, and an outdoor patio. Signature dishes include Japanese street foods like Takoyaki (a ball-shaped snack standardly made with octopus and tempura), gyozas, and plenty of Japanese-inspired shareables. Ramen dishes will range in several types of broth, from spicy, to creamy, to miso.

The restaurant will also introduce plant-based authentic Japanese menu items, including Impossible™ Tacos, Impossible™ Rice Bowls, Flying Vegan Harvest, Spicy Creamy Vegan, and Tsunami White Pearl ramen bowls.

JINYA is located at 7761 W 159th St., Overland Park, KS 66223.