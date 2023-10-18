Local businesses partner with United Way in giveback event Oct. 21

United Way of Greater Kansas City is partnering with local businesses to host a giveback event, United By You Day, this Saturday, Oct. 21.

United Way is a philanthropic organization that works with partners all over the KC metro to invest people and resources in nonprofits, programs, and projects. They’ve previously partnered with Boulevard for their Community Crowler Program and with the KC Regional Housing Alliance to provide rental assistance during COVID.

The participating businesses will donate 20% of their sales during various parts of the day to United Way, presenting the perfect chance to potentially find a new favorite spot—or continue to support a usual stop—while supporting a charitable cause. Check out Chingu, an amazing Korean restaurant that just opened in Westport this year, who is participating between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and hit up any of Fresh Karma‘s locations on your way to get the full experience.

If you’re trying to maintain a healthy balance, Fit with Brit is donating 20% of class profits from the 9 a.m. Dance HIIT class at All About Dance Studio earlier in the day. To round out your day, visit either of Shop Local KC‘s locations for a bit of retail therapy or Kinship Cafe in Strawberry Hill for your caffeine fix.

More details and a comprehensive list of participating businesses can be found here.