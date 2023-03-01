Boulevard gives back to United Way with March Community Crowler program

Boulevard Brewing Co. will be donating a percentage of all crowler sales sold in their Beer Hall this month to United Way of Greater Kansas City as part of their Community Crowler Program.

The company launched this program last year to uplift local organizations by increasing awareness of their causes and donating some of Boulevard’s proceeds. They want to give back to a community that has given them so much.

“We are thrilled to be giving back to United Way through our Community Crowler program throughout the month of March,” said Amber Ayres, director of consumer experience at Boulevard Brewing Company. “The services United Way provides can be life-changing for so many people and they are a huge asset to our local community in Kansas City.”

United Way of Greater Kansas City’s mission is to bring people together to make an impact on the community. They work with partners in the region to invest in nonprofits and community programs in Kansas City.

Thanks to their hard work and generosity of donors United Way of Greater Kansas City provides food assistance to nearly 400,000 households, health services to nearly 100,000 Kansas Citians, and emergency assistance to nearly 150,000 households.

“We’re passionate about mobilizing our community’s collective generosity to help drive solutions to the most pressing issues facing our neighbors today,” said Kera Mashek, United Way director of communications. “This partnership with Boulevard is one way we can pour out love for the community together, 32 ounces at a time, to help the 1 in 3 Kansas Citians who rely on our network for support.”

Since beginning the Community Crowler Program Boulevard has raised over $10,000 for local organizations. Some of the organizations that have benefitted from this program include Kansas City Irish Fest, Bridging the Gap, Mattie Rhodes, and the Westside Housing Organization.

For us, participating is easy. Just stop by the Beer Hall in Boulevard’s Tours and Rec Building this March and order a crowler to give back to this program.