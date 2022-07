The recordBar Lemonade Social is slated for Sept. 9 and 10 at Lemonade Park.

Some of our favorite local bands like The Get Up Kids, Monta at Odds, and Static Phantoms will be performing.

An additional beer tasting event will be held Sept. 10 with samples from Casual Animal Brewing, Crane Brewing, Strange Days Beer, and more. Tickets go on sale July 15 at 11 a.m.