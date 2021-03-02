KC Top 5 podcast: Our battle royale over the best live entertainment venues in town

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Have you been following the newest podcast on The Pitch Podcast Network? Did you know that we have a podcast network? Right, so many things are happening all at once!

KC Top 5 podcast is a weekly show about the best of our great city, as decided by a battle to the death. Maybe not to the death—but blood is certainly drawn!

Patrick Moore, a long-time friend of the paper and a staple of local radio, hosts a roundtable each week between him and two or more guests. To what end? Debating the “top five” of just about everything in the city—from our best beer to our best-looking people. (We haven’t done the hot people one yet, but we def. should? Maybe you’ll make our list.)

We’re four episodes into the first season and we think you’ll enjoy the eccentric and eclectic free-wheeling conversation from local personalities you’ve probably come to love. Listen in, yell along, and let certain people (Patrick) know when you think they’re horrifically wrong in their choices.

Subscribe to KC Top 5 podcast wherever you get your audio-shows!

This week on the show:

Host Patrick Moore, Ben Wendt (local rockstar), and Brandon Patrick (comedy legend) debate their five best live venues for entertainment in Kansas City. Dive in!

Ben Wendt

(Co-owner of The Rino! Host/producer of Ope! Radio on The Pitch Podcast Network! Vocalist of The Way Way Back)!

Twitter: @Hey_Shotzi

Instagram: @TheWayWayBackBand

Donate to The Rino on Venmo: @TheRinoKC

Brandon Patrick

Stand up comedian

Twitter/Instagram: @BrandonComedy

OnlyBrans.com