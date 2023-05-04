KC Sips: Restaurant openings & closings, plus First Friday & Cinco de Mayo events

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Rakar Dumpling House: New to Leawood is Rakar Dumpling House, featuring “tea, dumplings, and a variety of Asian fare—surrounded by beautifully curated home furnishings.” This has replaced Winsteads on 135th between Nall and Roe.

Horsefeather Social: Rooftop patio alert—perched on the seventh-floor terrace of Loews Hotel in downtown KC, Horsefeather Social is officially open. In celebration of the First Friday in May and Cinco de Mayo, Horsefeather will be smoking and grilling Smoked Carnitas Tacos, Vegan Tacos, and Pollo Asada Tamales. Normal hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30-11 p.m.

Kansas City Taco Trail: This may become your new favorite app. The Kansas City Taco Trail is an app-based reward system and restaurant tracker that includes nearly 60 local taquerias featuring street tacos, Tex-Mex style tacos, and more in the KCK area. BTW, it’s free! Download now and get a $5 taco plate at six restaurants on Friday, May 5.

The Roasterie: The Roasterie is honoring a big milestone with a 30th Anniversary Give Back Blend to celebrate the change-makers in our community. The light roast coffee has notes of blackberry, cherry, citrus, and wine. Up to $30,000 of the proceeds from the commemorative coffee, tin, and sticker pack will go to thirty local nonprofit organizations.

Sail Away Wine: Visit Sail Away Wine in North Kansas City to try the latest release of the cult favorite Sine Qua Non wine by the ounce. Only 10 bottles of the highly-coveted wine are released to the Kansas City region, and Sail Away has two of them. This will go fast!

Closing

Stroud’s Express: Stroud’s Express & Catering in Mission has closed. The other world-famous chicken locations in Overland Park and Oak Ridge Manor remain open.

May 5

First Friday: The Crossroads arts district is hoppin’ this Frist Friday night. Check out the specials and featured events at Guy’s Bodega, KC Wineworks, HiTides, 2016 Main Event Space and Art Gallery, and more.

Pierpont’s: Tooth & Nail Wine Tasting from Paso Robles, CA. For a $35 advance ticket, each guest will receive five tastings, a personal snack plate, and a $15 voucher for food at Pierpont’s.

Summit Grill: From 11 a.m. to close, South of Summit Taqueria + Tequila is taking over Summit Grill in Waldo. Guests can enjoy the full South of Summit menu, music, and Waldo’s largest Cinco de Mayo party!

Taco Naco: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Overland Park at Taco Naco. They’re hosting an all-day happy hour with $6 margaritas and a DJ from 5-9 p.m.

Mean Mule Distilling Co.: In Crossroads, Mean Mule is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a full-stop focus on margaritas. They’re opening early at 2 p.m. for nothing but all-star margs, and if you buy two large margs you get free chips and salsa. I highly recommend ordering anything that features their new Poblano Agave.

More Cinco de Mayo: Additional specials and celebrations are held at Brix Latin American Cuisine in Westport, Iron District in North KC, Barrio locations, and El Patron on Southwest Blvd.

May 6

Grand Coffee Company: From 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., this spacious coffee shop near Crown Center and Union Station is offering free beverages for all firefighters, police officers, and healthcare workers. I recommend the flavorful blueberry scone alongside your drink of choice.

May 7

Henry’s Upstairs: In Lawrence, KS get $20 tickets in advance for Eggs & Legs Drag Brunch at noon or 3 p.m. This 18+ event features local drag queens, a DJ, and a chance to support local talent.

Mother’s Day Reservations

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: Jax on the Plaza is offering a special menu for Mother’s Day, featuring entrees like Key Lime Curd French Toast, High Noon Lobster Roll, and Crispy Fried Oysters.

Third Street Social: Treat her to one of my personal favorites, Third Street Social in South Plaza or Lee’s Summit. Brunch features include Baked Bananas Foster French Toast and Quiche Lorraine, or try the Hawaiian Ribeye or Chicken Pot Pie for dinner.

Pierpont’s: By Mother’s Day (May 14), the staging and equipment from the NFL Draft will be all but gone. A reservation at Pierpont’s in Union Station is a fantastic start or end to a day of downtown fun.

Rozzelle Court: Surprise them with a brunch in the picturesque setting of Rozelle Court inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art! $55 tickets in advance include a buffet featuring a carvery, omelet station, seafood bar, salads, entrees, pastries, and more.

Plan Ahead

Pearl Tavern: Boil Nites are back for the summer! The first two dates, May 10 and June 14, are coming up quickly, so call Lee’s Summit’s Pearl Tavern at (816) 347-1986 to reserve your spot. For $44.95, feast on a traditional community-style classic boil which includes crab, corn, potatoes, sausage, shrimp, and clams with all the fixins, plus mac ‘n’ cheese, salad, and their standout pies.

Rye: On May 18, Rye presents its biggest patio party of the year—the 8th Annual Crawfish & Shrimp Boil at the Leawood location. The $125 ticket price includes the entire menu (featuring All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Boil), two bar tickets, & non-alcoholic beverages.

AAPICONIC: 2023 Kansas City AAPI Festival by Cafe Cà Phê and Fresh Karma is May 20 in Columbus Park. All are welcome at this free event, and in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, every performer and vendor will be AAPI.

