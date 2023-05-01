Kansas City Kansas Taco Trail Returns with a passport and a completionist challenge

Over the last decade, KCK has exploded with additions to its Mexican restaurants, making it the go-to palace for authentic Mexican food. You can experience a flavor-filled journey of history and culture right here in town. With its debut in October 2020, the KCK Taco Trail helped locals and tourists find the best eats and also gave them a chance to win prizes along the way.

Now, the Taco Trail is back for a new round and a new lineup in 2023, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

With 55 taquerias in its lineup, the KCK Taco Trail is relaunching to the public with some of the greatest hits of Mexican restaurants in the area. Select restaurants will offer $5 taco plates on Cinco de Mayo to celebrate its comeback. This includes El Potro Mexican Cafe, A & J Molcajete, Daisy’s Authentic Mexican Food, El Torito Grill, and GG’s Barbacoa Cafe.

To get the full experience of the Taco Trail you can visit their site to map out the trail for you and allow you the opportunity to win prizes with your Taco Trail passport. This is a mobile-exclusive passport, so make sure you head to the website and enter your phone number and email to get access. After that, it’s ready to use immediately. You can save your pass to your phone’s home screen for easy access.

With this passport in hand, head out on the trail and simply show the pass at participating restaurants to earn points.

Those who complete the trail by April 15, 2024, will be invited to a private taco party hosted by Visit Kansas City, KS. Even if you just visit 25 of the restaurants included on the trail by April 15, 2024, you can still be entered to win the Ultimate Taco Experience.

Head to the taco trail website to view a full list of the taquerias featured on the trail.