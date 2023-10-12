KC Sipps: Festivals, Guy’s Cheese Balls drop, plus a T. Swift beer freebie

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Guy’s Snacks: The people have spoken and Guy’s listened. After years of requests, the cheese balls from Guy’s Tasty Mix are now available as a standalone product. Bags of the spiced cheese balls are available now online and at select KC area grocery stores.

The Fix: The plant-based restaurant in Martini Corner has a spicy and spooky October special. The Hellfire burger is topped with pepper-jack mac and cheese, grilled onion, spicy slaw, and a house-made charcoal bun. Plus it comes with a side of some of the best french fries in KC.

Weekend Festivals

Lenexa Chili Challenge: Beans or no beans? In Old Town Lenexa, the battle is heating up. The competition runs both Friday and Saturday, but only on Saturday can you enjoy free samples from participants of chili, hot wings, and salsa.

Cornucopia: Billed as “KC’s ultimate fall fest”, Cornucopia returns to the Power and Light District this weekend, Friday through Sunday. Admission is free and there are activities for all ages. The festival features live music and comedy, carnival rides and activities, food trucks, fall sips, and more.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival: This is the final weekend of the KC Ren Fest, and Saturday is the last Royal Wine Tasting event. $20 tickets in advance include a variety of wines from local vineyards paired with fruit, cheese, crackers, and chocolate. Head to the Duxbury Deck at 1:30 p.m.

October 12

Cinder Block Brewery: Paint and sip at Cinder Block in North Kansas City. Get in the spooky mood with a beer and step-by-step instructions for painting a Nightmare Before Christmas masterpiece. I recommend sipping on the Imperial Pumpkin Latte brew.

Strange Days Brewing: In River Market, Strange Days is leaning into the Traylor/Tayvis(?) fun. Every time Taylor Swift is shown on screen during the Cheifs vs. Bronco’s game, they’re giving out free 5oz. Pours. The catch is that you have to get to the bar within 60 seconds of her being on screen!

October 14

Café Corazón: Café Corazón is partnering with May Day Paper & Post for the Falling for Bell St. Autumn Market. This fall market is at Westport Road & Bell Street in West Plaza from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Westport Wine Walk: From 4 – 7 p.m., Westport is celebrating global sips. This year’s wine walk is themed, A Wine Walk Around the Globe, for a journey through the world of wines set against the backdrop of KC’s history. Tickets are $25, and participants include Brix Latin American Cusine, Beer Kitchen, Char Bar, Gambal’s Social Club, Green Room Burgers & Beer, Harry’s Bar & Tables, and Kelly’s Westport Inn.

October 15

Gumbo Fest: From 12 – 4 p.m., live music, games, and a whole lot of gumbo returns to the streets of the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, benefitting the Prospect KC. Celebrity chefs, live music, food vendors, and more will all be present at this family-friendly gumbo feast. Tickets start at $10.

Jewish Culture Fest: At the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, all are invited to the Jewish Culture Fest. This includes performances from national artists, family activities, kosher food, a Kosher wine-tasting experience, and more. Tickets for admission start at $8.

McLain’s Bakery: McLain’s Bakery is hosting its 3rd Annual Waldo Block Party from 4 – 7 p.m. The free event features a bounce house and other kid’s activities, corn hole, cookie decorating, local vendors, a performance by KC Fusion Drill Team, and a signature Apple Cider Sangria.

Fairway Creamery: In Fairway, the ice cream shop is hosting Varsity Club and Disco Burgers for a crowd-pleasing pop-up. Stop by at 5 p.m. for burgers, cocktails, ice cream, and boozy floats.

Plan Ahead

Q39: At the Overland Park location, Q39 is hosting a collaboration dinner with Torn Label, Cinder Block Brewery, and Double Shift Brewing. $100 tickets include six courses like Pork Belly Skewers and Sticky Toffee & Date Pudding, with beer or cider pairings. The dinner is 6 p.m. on October 18.

