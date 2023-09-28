Second annual Gumbo Fest returns to 18th and Vine

On Sunday Oct. 15, live music, fun and games, and a whole lot of gumbo come back to the streets of the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, benefitting the Prospect KC.

Celebrity chefs, live music, food vendors, and more will all be present at this family friendly gumbo feast.

Last year’s event brought together a diverse group of community members, including local business leaders, politicians, activists, members of the working class and more.

They hope to continue their successful turnout this year with a likeminded goal of uplifting the community through savory stew.

Bradley Gilmore, owner and chef of Lula Southern Cookhouse is last year’s reigning champion. He is making his return this year in high hopes of taking home the crown once again.

The event is sponsored by numerous organizations across the KC-metro, including the City of Kansas City itself. Kansas City natives from celebrity chefs to award winning authors will serve as judges for this year’s Gumbo Fest.

Gumbo enthusiasts will enjoy music from DJ Mkai, Back Alley Brass Band, The Phantastics, and Malek Azrael & The Vibes.

“We’re applying ‘The Gumbo Coalition’ ideology to our own mission with Gumbo Fest, says Shanita McAffe-Bryant, The Prospect KC founder and executive director. “The event celebrates the revitalization of the financially disinvested Eastside and speaks of the hope for the future.”

The Prospect KC is a non profit organization designed to serve as a high-impact solution to hunger, homelessness, and poverty in East Kansas City.

Free admission is available to children under the age of 12 with general admission for all other individuals starting at $10. VIP tickets are $75, allowing attendees early entry, a special cocktail hour, lounge area, as well as samples from all participating gumbo teams.

The event will be held between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. at 2010 Vine St., Kansas City MO, in the patio area behind The Prospect KC’s job training cafe, The Spot. More information on the event can be found at The Prospect KC’s website.