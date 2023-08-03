KC Sipps: Mayor Q’s special sandwich, Shreking Ball, and wine club

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Kimchi and Bap: As of Thursday, August 3, Kimchi and Bap now offers authentic Korean dishes at Lenexa Public Market. We covered this during its pop-up days at Lenexa Public Market, and now they’re making it official! Stop by August 11 at 11 a.m. for a grand-opening celebration.

Khop Jai Der Lao & Vietnam: In the space previously occupied by Joy Food, Khop Jai Der Lao & Vietnam has now opened in Overland Park. The extensive Laotian and Vietnamese menu includes soups, salads, stir fry, noodles, and more.

Louie’s Wine Dive: Louie’s Wine Dive in Overland Park has a three-tier wine club for vino enthusiasts. The club starts at $17.99 per month and includes perks like monthly tastings, discounted wine by the glass, and a free bottle of wine during the member’s birthday month. Those who sign up before August 31 will receive a Summer of Rosé hat or t-shirt.

City Barrel: It’s short king season, at least according to Bally Sports. Bally Sports selected City Barrel as one of its brewery partners for the nationwide short boy project. City Barrel in Crossroads is the only place to get your hands on these cute, small cans of American Pale Wheat that resemble a baseball.

Q39: New for the month of August is the Mayor “Q” 39 sandwich. In a match made in PR heaven, Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas is turning 39 this month, so Q39 is celebrating with a special smoked brisket grilled cheese. The sandwich features house-made pimento cheese, melty sharp cheddar and gouda, pickles, and BBQ brisket on toasted Italian white bread. A portion of proceeds goes to Corey’s Network, which provides immediate support, advocacy, and services to surviving victims of local homicide.

August 3

River Bluff Brewing: From 6-9 p.m., River Bluff Brewing in River Market is partnering with Pottery Pub for a casual, beginner-friendly evening of creativity. Select from an assortment of pottery and glaze colors to design your very own ceramic masterpiece in this DIY workshop. The $45-60 ticket price includes your choice of pre-made pottery, glazing materials, instruction, and a beer.

August 5

First Fridays: As usual, there will be vendors, deals, and overall action throughout the Crossroads area tonight. The air of creativity and discovery is truly special. If you’re overwhelmed by the options, here are a few highlights. First, Big Mood Natural Wines is celebrating three years in the Crossroads with special merch, food from Tacos Valentina, and more revelry. Made Mobb is hosting its usual block-party-style event with performers and multiple food trucks. Skyline & Co is throwing a ticketed silent disco atop Corrigan Station with artists and a complimentary cocktail from Tom’s Town. Further north, City Market has live music alongside vendors.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: Today is National Oyster Day, and this year Jax on the Plaza is celebrating by offering specials from 3:30 p.m. to close, like Hot Oyster flights for $4 each (or 6 for $20) and Oyster shooters for $5. Reservations are encouraged.

The Wyld: “Get out of me swamp and on to the dance floor” at the Shrek party! The Wyld in KCK is throwing a Shreking Ball from 9 p.m. – 1 p.m. The dance also features on-theme cocktails and snacks (yes, waffles) and a costume contest. Tickets are $10.

August 6

Chingu Coffee: Join the grand opening celebration of Chingu Coffee in West Plaza from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Chingu Coffee is marking the occasion with a new drink menu, vendors, and a specialty sandwich collaboration with Bay Boy.

Tiki Taco Truck: Tiki Taco- one of my favorite spots to order from when it’s a Grubhub kind of night- is unveiling a Tiki Taco Truck! The big reveal and test run is from 2-5 p.m. at their Troost location. Be among the first to try out the truck and enjoy music from DJ Jonisthenewblk.

August 8

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar: One of Overland Park’s newest wine bars is hosting a “Beat the Blind Flight” tasting class to hone your senses. The $75 ticket includes learning materials and four examples of world-class wines to help build your confidence when evaluating wines. If this class fills up, another one is available on August 22.

Plan Ahead

Harvesters: The highly-anticipated annual fundraiser for Harvesters, Feastival, returns to Union Station August 18-19. The list of participants is extensive, but a few of my favorite brunch partners include Banksia, Sweet Peaches Cobblers, and Vested Coffee. Tickets are available now for dinner, brunch, and volunteer opportunities. Tickets go fast, but as of writing this, many are still available.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.