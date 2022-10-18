Eat This Now: Almond Frangipane Croissant at Banksia

If you consider yourself a croissant connoisseur, this over-the-top almond croissant from Banksia should be next on your list.

Delicate outside layers dusted with powdered sugar unravel to reveal a sweet, cream-like almond filling inside the pastry. The magic here is the Australian frangipane filling. A generous helping of frangipane and the classic buttery pastry layers combine for a soft inside and crunchy outside, perfectly paired with a mild black coffee or smooth oat milk latte.

Co-founders Rob and Kate Joseph moved from Australia to Kansas City in 2012 and opened Banksia Australian Bakehouse & Café in 2018. The namesake honors a bright and sturdy native Australian flower. Australian influences are found in the decor, the table markers, and naturally, the menu. Vegemite Toast, Australian Meat Pies, Pavlova, Lamington, and more grace the menu in addition to breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, and baked goods.

Banksia Bakehouse is located at 105 W 9th St., Kansas City, MO 64105, and 4800 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112. They are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.