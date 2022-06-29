Dish & Drink KC: Café Corazón’s new breakfast and lunch menu, paletas from Yoli, and a Korean pop-up

Café Corazón’s new breakfast and lunch menu

Kansas City’s premier Latinx coffee shop, Café Corazón, is sporting a new breakfast and lunch menu at their Crossroads location.

The Crossroads café opened in March, exhibiting a colorful and spacious interior—the perfect neighborhood spot for grabbing a drink or bite to eat with friends.

Their Taos breakfast burrito is a classic delight stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pinto beans, cheese, and your choice of bacon or chorizo. The breakfast tamale is topped with the works including an egg.

The breakfast egg sandwich is mixed with nopal (cactus), cheese, and ham. If you’ve never tried cactus, this sandwich is the way to do it. Vegan and vegetarian options are available for all breakfast menu items.

The café makes sure to serve education and pride along with their dishes. The Three Sisters Salad is a tribute to Native American crops and blends corn, beans, and squash over an arugula salad and is tossed with a light vinaigrette.

The Argentinian choripan sandwich includes sausage with a refreshingly delicious chimichurri spread. Comfort foods such as the frito pie and papas y chile (fried potatoes, cheese, and chile) are must-haves.

The New Mexican hatch chili sauce that compliments many of the menu items is made from scratch. Ask for your dish to be served “Christmas” style, and it will get both red and green chili sauces.

Café Corazón is located at 110 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. The kitchen is open until 3pm, seven days a week.

Paletas available at Yoli Tortilleria this weekend

Tis’ the season for artisan popsicles. Yoli Tortilleria, specializing in flour and corn tortillas, is one business to look out for when seeking a limited-edition product. Whether it’s taco sauce, spicy honey, or a tamale, Yoli keeps guests on their toes with their seasonal improvisations.

This upcoming Friday, a small batch of Taco Stand paletas will be available at the Yoli shop on the Westside. Paletas are traditional Mexican popsicles made from various fruits. Taco Stand is one of Yoli’s hot sauces made with tomatillo, serrano, and habanero peppers and creates a fresh, spicy kick with its refreshing simplicity.

The paletas are made with the broth from the Taco Stand sauce and blended with citrus. Expect a subtle heat from these frozen treats. While the paletas can be enjoyed on their own, Yoli recommends dropping one into a cold beer, such as Alma Mader’s Premient Czech-style pilsner, and letting the flavors mingle.

Yoli Torterilla is located at 1668 Jefferson St. #100, Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kimchi and Bap pop-up serves Korean food fresh, simple, and traditional

Traditional Korean food showcases the many ways one can enjoy the combination of rice, vegetables, and meat. While the components seem simple, the flavors of Korean cuisine are complex and deep.

Lisa Hamblen, adopted from Korea at the age of two, is on a journey of exploring her native roots through cooking. Kimchi and Bap, her Korean food pop-up, invites people to enjoy the brilliancy behind Korean flavors while serving traditional dishes. Her pop-ups at Lenexa Public Market have been so successful that she’s sold out nearly every time. So, get there early.

The vegetables are fresh, the helpings are plentiful, and each dish is cooked to serve. Bibimbap, a traditional rice dish served with a generous share of vegetables such as Korean radish, bellflower root, cucumber, zucchini, carrot, and mushroom, and tossed with a spicy Korean sauce. Word to the wise: top it with an egg.

The japchae is a delightful savory noodle dish served with veggies and your choice of protein. Chicken and beef are available bulgogi style—thinly sliced, marinated, and grilled. Tofu is served crispy, and a side of the famous kimchi is necessary.

The upcoming pop-up is showcasing a new menu item to help beat the heat—Bibim guksu. This noodle dish is served cold and topped with cucumber, kimchi, and a hardboiled egg. Bibimbap sauce is served on the side, allowing customers to dress to their liking.

Kimchi and Bap’s next pop-up dates are July 2-3 at the Lenexa Public Market. They are open from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5-8 p.m. for dinner.