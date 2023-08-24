KC Sipps: Maui benefit menus, pop-ups galore, and the return of PSL

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Maui relief: Joe’s KC, KC Craft Ramen, City Barrel, Blue Sushi Sake Grill all have specials that help raise money for relief efforts in Maui.

The Roasterie: To celebrate the opening of a new location, The Roasterie at I-435 and State Line Road is offering a buy one, get one free latte deal through this Sunday. This new location also has bags of Autumn Harvest coffee for sale early as a sneak preview.

Merlin’s Menagerie of Magic: A new immersive pop-up has arrived for a limited time like a ren-faire gone high tech. Visit the transformed Vox theater for an event that combines mixology, theater, fantasy, and immersive digital art. Merlin’s Menagerie of Magic includes three cocktails and a 90-minute immersive experience and runs from August 24-27.

PSL Season: Starbucks releases their infamous pumpkin spice lattes and more today. Fun! But if you prefer to support a smaller, local coffee shop, you can still get that fall fix. Filling Station’s three KC area locations are releasing a pumpkin pie latte, spiced cookie butter latte, and more on August 28. Vested Coffee spots in Beacon Hill and Garment District release theirs on September 1.

August 24

Westport Café: Snag dinner reservations at Westport Café between 4 – 9:30 p.m. to join in on the Raclette Soiree. Cheesy, melty goodness will enhance your dinner. I recommend the Pissaladiere and the halibut.

August 25

Magnolia: C’mon Barbie, we’re still partying. Magnolia event space in Brookside is throwing a Barbie’s Night Out pop-up bar at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and include one drink. Bring friends or make new ones, sip on Barbie-themed cocktails, and daaaance, dance the night away.

August 26

Marion Milling: If you’ve read about Marion Milling but aren’t a baker yourself, now you can try their local flour but have them do the work for you. Starting at 10 a.m., they’ll be popping up at 12th Street Post in West Bottoms, selling six varieties of crullers.

DoubleTap KC VR Bar: Cheer on your favorite college football teams at DoubleTap in River Market. They’re making it even easier to get in the sporty spirit with specials like $5 24 oz Coors and $8 cheeseburger & fries.

Delaware Coffee Co: At 6 p.m., Le Vide is popping up to transform Delaware Coffee Co in Independence into a cocktail lounge. The Banderas, with tequila, lime, orange curaçao, and peppered simple syrup are intriguing! Go Chew Korean American fast food truck will also be there.

Boho Brewing: In Parkville, Boho Brewing is putting on a Brews and Blues night from 6-8 p.m. Come for the craft beer, stay for live music from Blue Minx.

The Monarch Bar: Celebrate six years of The Monarch Bar on the Plaza. They have curated a special tasting menu inspired by the six families of butterflies around the world as a nod to their name and memorable art piece above the center bar. Reservations are required.

Plan Ahead

Rieger & Co.: Author and whiskey expert Fred Minnick is hosting a blind bourbon-tasting experience and Q&A on Monday, August 28, at J. Rieger & Co. The $200 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, a buffet, and a gift bag including a bottle of whiskey, a copy of Minnick’s book, a Glencairn glass, and more.

Cupini’s: Cupini’s in Westport is hosting a special event with the KC Lyric Opera on Wednesday, September 6. The ticketed dinner includes opera performances, a short presentation about Italian influence on Kansas City Culture, and five small plates served throughout, paired with wine of Sicilian influence.

