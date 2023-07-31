Eat This Now: Halibut at Westport Café

Westport Café is one of the ultimate date spots in Kansas City. Is it the intimate cafe setting? The delicately plated dishes? The ambient pops of champagne bottles and flambé desserts made tableside? Yes.

New this year to Westport Café is Chef Thomas Milesi, who drew inspiration for several new menu items from his hometown in the South of France. This seasonal menu is light and agile, with slight tweaks by the week as various local produce comes to harvest. Lighter fare is a welcome complement to menu staples such as Steak Frites and their Truffle Risotto with Seared Scallops.

As a starter, the Barbajuan, similar to ravioli or fritters, is a unique dish. It happens to be a Monte Carlo specialty, which Executive Chef Romain Monnoyeur used to make for Prince Albert of Monaco. The crispy house-made ravioli is stuffed with chard, ricotta, spinach, and rice and is paired with a cool dipping sauce made of brown butter, lemon juice, and parmesan.

A star of the Plats Principaux, or Main Dish, category is the Halibut. A tender filet is steamed and then served with fava beans, pearl onions, sliced radishes, and wasabi aioli. To maintain the halibut’s pristine texture, the dish is bathed in a dashi bouillabaisse only once it reaches the table. The fragrant broth is made with miso, saffron, tomatoes, coconut milk, and a hint of yuzu. Tapioca crackers add a crunch to the delicate fish. The fava beans will soon be swapped for a late-summer option, such as snap peas.

This dish is as complex as it is lovely. The variety of colors accurately represents the range of textures and flavors that come together for each cohesive bite.

To keep the romantic theme flowing, pair this with a Crémant you’ll only find here. Monnoyeur’s family wine, Desire Petit, hits the spot for a sparkling wine that is not too sweet, not too bubbly. Our table was full of wine drinkers with vastly different preferences all thought this was a perfect wine for the meal.

Westport Café is located at 419 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., plus a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.