KC Hospitality Support Initiative from local chef is raising big bucks

There’s a brand new way to support service industry folks in KC, and in exchange you get to raise a middle-finger towards coronavirus. Via a t-shirt. Buy cool shirts with a cool design and help those in need, vis-a-vie some profanity.

The KC Hospitality Support Initiative was created by a local chef (Clark Grant / Plate Restaurant) who wanted to come up with a way to help our friends and “family” out during these tough times. Throughout the restaurant closure due to Covid-19, this initiative will donate gift cards to grocery stores in the KC Metro Area to Hospitality Professionals in need. Qualifying professionals will be chosen using random.org. While they hope to generate enough funds to donate to every applicant, they understand how far off this goal remains. $50 grocery gift cards will be chosen by drawing twice per week.

They are partnered with Ball’s Price Choppers and all gift cards will be able to be picked up at one of their locations with photo identification

Donate

You can donate in two ways:

Visit the shop and purchase any of our custom-designed items. 100% of profits will go to the fund. Donate directly via the donation shop.

Apply

If you are a hospitality professional of any job description, apply here to be registered for their drawings.

Their mission is to create a community of people helping each other even during social distancing. Please share photos of your shirts and your groceries to their social media accounts. Tag them at @HSInitiativeKC.

Update:

There is a specialty shirt update, made for the Quarantined Beer Chugs Facebook group. This rules.