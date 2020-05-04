KC author Anne Boyer nabs a nonfiction Pulitzer Prize

In our professional opinion, this f’ing rules. (We’re trying to stop cursing, just in case we might be up for a Pulitzer someday.)

Local author Anne Boyer was just awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in the category of General Non-Fiction.

Her book is The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care; an elegant and unforgettable narrative about the brutality of illness and the capitalism of cancer care in America.

Our own Dan Lybarger has a fantastic interview with the poet around the release of this memoir, last November. It’s an excellent read.

A prolific essayist and poet, Boyer was recently honored with the prominent 2020 Windham Campbell Prize in Non-Fiction. She is the highly-praised author of The Undying(2019), The Handbook of Disappointed Fate (2018), and Garments Against Women (2015), among other works. She was recognized as one of ten emerging writers by the Whiting Foundation in the category of Non-Fiction, Poetry and received the inaugural Cy Twombly Award for Poetry from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. Her book, The Undying, was one of the five finalists in the PEN Jean Stein award, which chooses the best five books published in the last year. Boyer has been teaching at KCAI since 2007.

Congrats Anne. We couldn’t be prouder!

(On a personal note, she went to my high school. Hell yeah, fellow Salina South Cougar! Rawr!)