Kansas City Public Library is reopening after COVID-19 closure

The Kansas City Public Library is looking forward to reopening many services that were not available for the past year. Physical library locations were closed amid a citywide shutdown in March 2020 and has since reopened most locations. Public access has been limited while reimagining a number of services provided pre-pandemic.

However, starting June 1, nine of 10 Kansas City Public Library locations will be open to retrieve holds without having to call or text first, physically browse the collection, access computers without an appointment, and find a quiet spot to relax and read.

“For more than a year, our team has been working incredibly hard to continue to provide vital services,” says Joel Jones, deputy director for library services. “I’ve been blown away by what we’ve been able to accomplish but our staff are really excited to welcome patrons back into the library. They miss the smiling faces of so many patrons they have not seen for so long.”

Some safety protocols will still continue. Meeting and study rooms will not be available and food or drink will not be permitted. Masks will continue to be required, social distancing is encouraged, and most public programming will continue online.

“We are proud of the services we were able to offer over the last year but we understand it hasn’t always been easy for the communities we serve to access those services,” Jones says.

The Trails West Location at 11401 E. 23rd St. in Independence is undergoing interior renovations but will reopen on June 14.