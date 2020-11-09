Best of KC 2020: God Save the Librarians

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

The libraries of Kansas City are an essential service to many in the metro, and when their doors closed for COVID-19, their work did not stop. Kansas City Public Libraries began offering pickups of books on hold, remote printing, and even Wi-Fi hotspots on loan for up to two weeks. When the school year rolled around (in waves), they offered tutoring and online learning resources for kids learning from home. KCPL even helped get people voting resources and get their absentee ballots notarized.

We are so lucky to have a top-notch public service like the library in Kansas City. The hard work of KCPL employees really cannot be celebrated enough. But we’ll start. THANK YOU, LIBRARY EMPLOYEES! Did you all hear that? Cool. Because it just feels good, and stable, to know that we have some solid people to rely on for entertainment, education, and peace of mind.