KCPL bridges the digital divide, public internet accessibility issues through TechHELP program

The Kansas City Public Library received a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development/Missouri State Library Coronavirus Relief Fund award for its Tech Access initiative. The funds will support the development of KCPL’s Tech for Health and Education Lending Program, or TechHELP.

Thanks to the grant, the library purchased 88 Wi-Fi hotspots and 73 Surface Go 2 tablet computers with keyboards. The supplies will be used to accommodate the increased need for technology in the Kansas City area—a need that’s been exacerbated due to COVID-19.

“Significant portions of the metro still lack reliable and regular access to internet and devices needed for remote work, school, and day-to-day tasks. TechHELP will lend devices to community partners with direct connections to those individuals,” the library said in a press release.

Currently, organizations can check out the technology for 90 days. Partners can reserve however many devices are necessary to serve their clients. The Vineyard Neighborhood Association, Jewish Family Services, and Phoenix Family already made reservations and received technology from the library, according to KCPL.

Once a reservation is made, the library’s Tech Access team will deliver the equipment to community partner agencies. The team is available to provide additional support with an appointment.

Visit the Tech Access website for more information or to become a community partner of KCPL. You can reach the Tech Access team through their email, techaccess@kclibrary.org.