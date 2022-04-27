Kanbe’s Fest to celebrate five years of fresh food with tasty event this Sunday

Kanbe’s Fest is a fundraising community festival from Kanbe’s Markets that will offer live music and activities Sunday, May 1. This first annual fundraiser takes place at 3119 Terrace Street from 2-7 p.m. and is a family-friendly outing.

Homegrown rapper The Royal Chief is primed to play at Kanbe’s Fest as its headliner and will be joined by singer-songwriter Rebecca Folsom and genre-blending duo The Black Creatures. Games and food trucks will be available as live music fills the scene, with a silent auction and raffle giveaway available to take part in too.

Kanbe’s Markets inserted itself as a vital source of healthy food access nearly five years ago. Its premiere program, Healthy Corner Stores, for example, has taken root at 43 locations, offering a reliable source of fresh fruits and veggies to around 200,000 Kansas Citians. Kanbe’s Fest aims to celebrate the upcoming five-year anniversary by planting the seeds of this new recurring event.

Tickets can be bought for $10 now or $15 at the door Sunday. Children younger than five years old can enter Kanbe’s Fest free of charge. Kanbe’s Markets says the money collected will go toward its mission to deliver food justice.