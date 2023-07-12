J. Rieger & Co. launches new Electric Park Canned Cocktails in partnership with KU

J. Rieger & Co. has launched their first ready-to-drink offering, a brand of canned cocktails named after the historic Electric Park District and home of their distillery. Their two first cocktails come in Beak ‘Em Berry, a robust mixed berry flavor, as well as a subtle lemon flavor called Kansas Cooler.

Released in partnership with the University of Kansas, a portion of sales will help fund responsible drinking programs for the KU community.

Most of the ready-to-drink cocktails will come in a 12-ounce slim can featuring the current KU Jayhawk logo, though a select amount of limited-edition cans. These select cans will be adorned with one of the seven vintage Jayhawk designs from 1912, 1920, 1923, 1929, 1941, or 1946, said a release from J. Rieger & Co.

The refreshing beverage made with Rieger’s vodka will surely be a staple for summer pool parties and barbecues, and even a bonus accessory for KU tailgates with its eye-catching crimson and blue can designs.

Originally founded in 1887 prior to Prohibition, J. Rieger & Co is known in KC for its innovative cocktail program and core product line of spirits including Kansas City Whiskey and Midwestern Dry Gin. Customers will now be able to enjoy the expertise of the company’s spirits professionals on the go with their newly developed canned cocktails.

Electric Park Canned Cocktails will come in 4-packs and are available for purchase now at select stores in Kansas and Missouri.