J. Rieger & Co. unveils Holiday 2021 KC Whiskey labels, festive drink offerings

J. Rieger & Co. has announced their Holiday 2021 Kansas City Whiskey label along with a handful of annual activations for this holiday season. This year marks the fifth annual iteration of the whiskey label, which was designed this year in collaboration with Charlie Hustle Clothing Co.

This limited-time offering, which includes J. Rieger’s “signature blend of Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye & Light Corn Whiskeys, with just a hint of Sherry,” hits shelves Dec. 1 in Missouri and Kansas at $35 a bottle while supplies last.

For $65, the distillery is also offering a Holiday 2021 Gift Set, complete with one bottle, a Charlie Hustle scarf matching the holiday label, and a KC Heart ornament.

Beginning on Nov. 26, J. Rieger will have Christmas decorations and special holiday-themed cocktails available at the distillery. The latter can be ordered off a limited menu that offers Rieger’s Whiskey Cider (with lemon, honey, black tea, apple cider), Distiller’s Nog (with Rieger’s Brown Butter Vodka, Caffè Amaro, vanilla, eggs, and cream), and Monogram Mulled Wine (with Rieger’s Gin, red wine, port, orange, cinnamon, and nutmeg).