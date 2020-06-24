For the first time in 70 years, Starlight Theatre has cancelled its programming for the year

For the first time since opening in 1950, Starlight will remain dark for the remainder of 2020. This includes the previously announced Godspell production in August. All other concerts and events have been delayed until 2021.

Most touring Broadway productions made the decision to cancel earlier in the year, and in response, Starlight arranged its self-produced Godspell, depending on social distancing for rehearsals and seating. Leadership has come to agree that there is no financially successful version of moving forward.

“Starlight has been a part of the Kansas City landscape for nearly 70 years, and we hope to return next summer with a fantastic—and packed—season under the stars,” Rich Baker, Starlight President & CEO, said. “In the meantime, we will need Kansas Citians’ help to do so.”

Ticketholders have been notified as events they have purchased a ticket to have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starlight leadership and staff continue to work with touring productions and adjust to the ever-changing circumstances regarding COVID-19.

Looking forward to the return of their excellent shows in 2021. This is a much better response to the current crisis than what we’ve seen elsewhere in Kansas today.