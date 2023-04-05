Dish & Drink KC: Triple the tacos at Reyna’s Mexican Bakery, Don Antonio Meat and Tortillas, and Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine

It’s still possible to get $1 pastries at Reyna’s Mexican Bakery

Reyna’s Mexican Bakery might serve the most inexpensive pastries in the metro.

The self-serve bakery isn’t flashy. Patrons pick up a cafeteria tray by the front door, load it up with their choice of items from the display cases, and pay at the register. It’s no-frills, and the price reflects this. You can walk in with $5, pick out several treats, and leave with change in your pocket.

Depending on when you show up (as they often sell out), you can order tamales, street tacos, and empanadas. If lunch is unavailable, you can still help yourself to an assortment of airy pan dulce.

After the ever-popular conchas, marranitos are the best place to start. This pig-shaped gingerbread is soft and lightly glazed, with a texture that’s a cross between a thin, crispy cookie and a fluffy bread. Like the other pan dulce offered, it is much less sweet than a traditional American dessert, with a subtle molasses flavor.

Reyna’s does not always abide by its posted hours, so arrive before 1 p.m. for the best variety before closing.

Reyna’s Mexican Bakery is located at 727 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105.

Don Antonio Meat and Tortillas is carnivore heaven

This meat market, grocery store, and taqueria has only been around since 2011, but it feels like the neighborhood itself has grown up around it. It’s the kind of casual establishment that invites conversation between old friends and convinces you that you’ve earned take-out after a long day.

The menu is simple, and it does not cater to vegetarians. Tortas, tacos, quesadillas, tamales, burritos, and the rotating special are all stuffed with quality cuts of meat. However, their barbacoa can be overly greasy, so if you’re not the type to dab your meal with a napkin, stick with the safer, diced options. Anything al pastor will make you a happy customer, as the tender, marinated pork is half the reason for the regulars who crowd the line.

Now is no time for stage fright. The counter is set up with a microphone, as you order directly from the cooks. You’ll need to raise your voice to be heard over the sound of sizzling meat prepared fresh for each order.

Before you leave, check out the coolers against the far wall. They’re filled with sugary drinks, including enticing Jarritos—Mexico’s first national soft drink brand! Even a meal of delicious street tacos isn’t complete without the fruit-flavored sodas. Don Antonio knows its market.

Don Antonio Meat and Tortillas is located at 7510 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66112.

Get lost in the sauce at Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine

It’s easy to drive past this strip mall eatery, but take a closer look. Ixtapa has won multiple awards, including The Pitch’s 2012 Best of Kansas City in the category of reader’s choice for martinis.

If you’re looking for recommendations, the staff has plenty, starting with the enmoladas. Hand-made corn tortillas are filled with chicken and strips of Mexican cactus and smothered in mole sauce. The cactus is mild—think of a texture and consistency similar to bell peppers but less crunchy. The mole itself is gravy-like, medium-thick, and slightly sweet.

The chile rellenos come with olive oil chipotle sauce, spicy red sauce, spicy tomatillo sauce, or—most interestingly—a white wine cream sauce I’m tempted to drink. The poblano pepper is roasted, then stuffed with vegetables and steak, chicken, pork, or shrimp. The chile rellenos o lo crema is hollowed out like a boat for a mixture of melted cheese, corn, mushrooms, and zucchini.

The tacos chidos are five of your typical street tacos, topped with cilantro, onions, and guacamole and served with a side of beans and ham. The meat is flavorful, but do yourself a favor and order one of the more adventurous menu options, like the pork Oaxaca or the molcajete.

Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine has two locations at 7103 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64153 and 7305 W 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212.