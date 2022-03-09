Dish & Drink KC: Mean Mule drops new blue agave gin, Thou Mayest River Quay reopens

Mean Mule continues its quest for spirit innovation with new blue agave gin

If you call yourself a cocktail enthusiast, then odds are you’ve been to Mean Mule.

The distillery is one of the several breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the Crossroads area and has bottles of its silver and gold agave spirits decorating bar carts throughout the metro. Now it’s bringing gin to the party.

The spirit is the first known vapor-distilled agave gin produced and made from Blue Weber agave grown in Jalisco, Mexico—otherwise known as the “tequila region.”

Although tequila and mezcal are the typical end products of distilling agave, partners Jeff and Meg Evans use it to distill spirits in their own Midwestern American expression to create something out of the norm.

The gin starts with the agave and is combined with juniper, cardamom, coriander, lemon zest, white pepper, and persimmon. The result is a warm, floral, and earthy taste with a sweet and smooth finish.

The persimmon notes have roots in head distiller Tyler Gloe’s and Meg Evans’ childhoods.

They both grew up near the wine-producing area of Hermann, Missouri where persimmons grew wild. The inclusion adds notes of apricot, honey, and citrus, with just a pinch of nostalgia thrown in.

So, why is it called Mean Mule?

It goes back to Gloe’s and Meg Evans’ grandma Lillian, who was a child when officials were hellbent on destroying an illegal still hidden in her family’s barn.

The search was disrupted by a very stubborn Missouri mule, and Lillian carried on the family tradition, which evolved to its current state. One thing is for sure: that ass had class.

The new variety is available in Mean Mule’s Crossroads tasting room and at select retailers and restaurants throughout the city.

Mark your calendars for Mean Mule’s “gin week” from March 20 – 26, which features lots of great gin-based cocktails. The menu is still being finalized, but rumor has it that an agave gin gimlet will be available.

Mean Mule is located in the Crossroads district at 1733 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64111. Its hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – midnight Saturday, and noon – 7 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m. every weekday.

Thou Mayest returns to the River Market

Kansas City has no shortage of coffee shops in its culinary scene, and now an old favorite has returned with new life.

Thou Mayest’s River Market location, known as River Quay, has officially reopened its doors to the public after being closed for renovations. The new space is moody yet inviting, serving up freshly brewed coffee in a mountain-esque setting.

The new location joins its two sister sites in the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and at Café Equinox in Overland Park.

The part-coffee shop part-bar is serving up classic coffee drinks and cocktails along with a selection of small food items. Notice the collection of cereal boxes behind the counter, always in reach in case you have a hankering for a bowl of Fruit Loops or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

They have hot and cold drink varieties featuring their small-batch roasts as well as whole bags of beans available if you want to take some home with you. Offerings include the Smooth Operator, the Wild Child, or the Super Ego—all of which you can order in-person or online.

If you’re dining in, I’d recommend bringing your laptop or that book you’ve been telling yourself you’ll read every night for six months.

Something about the space made me want to settle in and be productive—a rare occurrence for me on a Sunday but something that I welcomed with open arms. Between the atmosphere and the delicious latte with oat milk I sucked down in a matter of minutes, I was ready to take on the day.

The new location is also a stone’s throw from Betty Rae’s, a friend of the roastery that offers a delicious Thou Mayest coffee ice cream variety. If you need more caffeine after your first course, head over there for a scoop.

Thou Mayest River Quay is located at 412 Delaware Street Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64105. It’s closed Mondays, open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Bonus feature: Iron District rings in the spring season this weekend

Remember Land O Plenty and Vegan Crave? Come give the two new inhabitants of North KC’s Iron District a warm welcome at the outdoor eatery’s season opening this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

They’ll be joined by Thaiger KC and Taco Tank, who are opening their second locations in this food haven made of colorful shipping containers. Keep an eye out for more details and vendors on the Iron District’s Instagram.

Land O Plenty and Vegan Crave can be found in the Iron District at 1599 Iron Street, North Kansas City, MO 64116. The District’s hours are Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.