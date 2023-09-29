Dark Forest returns to Powell Gardens this fall with a few new surprises in store

Dark Forest is returning to Powell Gardens this fall with a few new surprises in store.

If you’ve never been, it’s an immersive multimedia experience that combines creative technologies, performance art, and Midwest spirit of play on a 1-mile trek through the woods. It’s giving all the spooky season feels without the gore.

Upon entering the forest, you’ll pass through the garden galleries, Powell Gardens’ greenhouse display. This year, they’re featuring poisonous plants. “It’s a really fun way to engage with the outdoors. As a botanical garden, that’s the core of our mission. We want people to enjoy spending time outside,” says Powell Garden’s marketing specialist Laina Burdette.

As you journey through the woods, you’ll encounter trees coded with secret messages, ethereal beings, and more.

The trail at Dark Forest has become the perfect backdrop for Quixotic creative director Anthony Magliano to create a mysterious walkthrough installation. Every year, he aims to create environments that integrate natural elements, technology, light and sound.

Rachel Eilits, Jason Hester, Mark Exline, Danielle Payne, and Sam Donnel have all been a part of the lead installation team from the beginning.

“I work closely with the installation artists to try and make the overall experience feel like a surreal movie set. We want to make guests feel like they are surrounded by spellbinding supernatural beings,” says Magliano.

Apart from the installation artists, he works alongside Stephen Goldblatt, Will Funk, Simon Hunley, Dalton Seumes, and Jeremy Pino to create projection mapping experiences to make the beings feel that much more real.

This year he’s looking forward to incorporating a 15 ft sway pole allowing artists the space to move and create the illusion that they’re swaying in the wind above guests. In addition to the sway pole, a few new international stilt and fire artists will be joining the Mystic Lake area, including ritual performance artist, Samantha Mixan who uses sustainable organic elements like newly shed antlers that have been foraged in Missouri and Colorado to create a more mystifying experience.

With Quixotic now having performances in Miami and Denver, they’ll be pulling in featured artists each weekend to keep things fresh and exciting.

Signature performers along the Witches Whisper and Alien Encounter areas of the trail will remain the same while incorporating spontaneous immersive characters that will roam through the forest to create an unscripted experience for everyone. You won’t have to worry about any jump scares here.

Once you’re halfway through the Dark Forest, you can stop by the Mystic Lake Bar between 8 and 11 p.m.

After you’ve braved bats bend and made your way to the illuminating grounds of fairies and gnomes, stop by the Mystic Faire for spooky ren fest vibes, taxidermy and specialty cocktails with local spirits.

Experience Dark Forest Oct 13-15, 20-22, and 26-29 from 6-11 p.m. This event is suited for ages 13 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.

Powell Gardens is located at 1609 N.W. U.S. Highway 50 Kingsville, MO 64061