Powell Garden’s Dark Forest possessed by the spirit of Camp 49

Dark Forest returns once again to Powell Gardens this Halloween season, but for those who dare to venture beyond the woods, something more than just a monster mash awaits in a haunted basecamp deep in the trees…

The spectral forest gathering will have your hairs on end and your eyes spellbound as you walk through enthralling performances by mystical beings colliding with eerie creative technologies meshing together to form a spookily beautiful nighttime stroll through the woods.

Upon the clearing, lingering vagabonds are sure to stumble across the alluring pulse emanating from Camp 49, the most recent cryptid nightlife experience project by Nomada. Equipped with a wicked HiFi sound system, Dracula-esque lounge décor, and a rotating cast of Kansas City DJs, the display of high talent and flair of the supernatural is sure to madden the minds of any raving guests.

Nomada invites guests traversing the lush shroud of nightfall and eerie thicket to join a cast of ghoulish actors, contortionists, and interpretive dancers following the Quixotic Dark Forest experience.

Under the tarp and through the mist lies a (g)rave yard unlike no other. A disco ball in the center of the tent emanates a harsh rotating blue light in mimicry of the full moon bouncing off the vein-red LED that sizzles the retina. Electrifying Franken-style amplifiers boost Romani cult-indoctrination grooves that possess you to a blood-curdling beat.

With live instrumentalists paired with the likes of Casio McCombs, Prismada, and Mr. Bungalow, this dreadful soiree will have guests rattling bones till the height of the blood moon.

