Powell Garden’s 25th annual Festival of Butterflies lands July 21 to Aug. 7

Powell Gardens celebrates its 25th Festival of Butterflies from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 21 to August 7.

This year, the festival features over 50 species of butterflies and moths native to Madagascar as well as species native to the Midwest.

Three new decks have been constructed for visitors to enjoy the Lotus Pond, as well as a new glass work in the center of the pond. Basecamp Bar + Bites, located near the Fountain Garden, is another recent addition.

Special events within the festival include a plant sale with Sow Wild Natives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30-31, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, and select evenings of live music.

Continuing with the lotus theme, American Lotus: One Night Only will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, featuring fiber art and a live performance from Heidi Phillips of Frogpond.

Ticket prices and evening hours vary based on the day and event.