Cultivating Community: Ragazza, Enzo, Anchor Island Coffee & Chartreuse Saloon show their pride

Searching for inclusive hospitality? Look no further than these local LGBTQIA+-owned establishments, cultivating community and creating safe spaces all year round.

Ragazza Food & Wine and Enzo Bistro & Wine Bar

Italian restaurant Ragazza has become a beloved Midtown staple since opening in 2014. Well known for owner Laura Norris’s signature meatballs—served with chewy focaccia as a vessel for the pool of marinara—Ragazza is classy yet cozy, and the staff makes me feel at home without fail.

Recently, I veered from my go-to orders—chicken piccata with polenta and, of course, meatballs—and tried the ahi tuna. Served alongside orecchiette tossed with a bright pesto and roasted tomatoes, the tender, medium-rare tuna steak had a flawless sear and was seasoned simply. My visit to Ragazza wouldn’t be complete without ending the night sipping on a cold, homemade limoncello served in a rustic clay glass.

Norris and her brother opened sister restaurant Enzo earlier this year in the former City Market Bo Lings location, a concept that leans heavily into Mediterranean fare. With ample patio seating in the heart of the Market, Enzo serves up many Greek and Spanish-inspired dishes and cocktails, and the appetizers are where it’s at. Whether you order the lamb keftedes or spicy feta dip, Enzo is as reliably good as Ragazza. They also feature a handful of tried and true Ragazza favorites on the menu, including lasagna bolognese, meatballs, and chicken piccata.

Ragazza is located at 4301 Main St. in Kansas City, MO, 64111, and Enzo is located at 20 E. 5th St. in Kansas City, MO, 64106.

Anchor Island Coffee

Just days before pandemic shut-downs went into full swing in March 2020, owners Mike Hastings and Armando Vasquez opened Anchor Island Coffee at the corner of 41st and Troost. The café struck bad luck again this past September when the building fell victim to a hit-and-run that caused major damage, and it soon became clear that insurance wasn’t going to cover it. After receiving an outpour of community support, Anchor Island miraculously re-opened its doors—with an impressive renovation—just weeks after the incident.

For maximalists, Anchor Island Coffee is a sight for sore eyes, veering far from any trendy, beige, minimalist coffee shop aesthetics. You’ll find HomeGoods-esque beach decor in every corner, an abundance of plants, and bright murals from local artists Jessie Green and X. The ground level of the café is ideal for more social hangs, while the upstairs is well-suited for meetings and co-working.

There are a lot of good coffee shops in Midtown. Serving up delicious cold brew with a hint of cinnamon and phenomenal iced horchata lattés, Anchor Island makes the list without a doubt, but at the café’s core is community. Throughout the past three years, Anchor Island Coffee has blossomed into a vibrant and much-needed hub for the LGBTQIA+ community (and beyond.) And they make killer breakfast burritos.

Anchor Island Coffee is located at 4101 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, MO, 64110.

Chartreuse Saloon

Along the walls and billiards tables, Chartreuse Saloon is lined with its vivid namesake green. While many come to play pool, there are a handful of chessboard tables throughout the bar, and chess and checkers pieces are available for free at the bar.

Settle in, have a drink, and play—cocktails are shaken and served in mason jars, and a wide variety of local craft beers from neighborhood breweries are available. Their subtly floral variation of a bee’s knees, made with lavender bitters and served on the rocks, is a bright, botanical summer sipper. And if you’re hungry, we hope you like nachos—this is often the only food option available at the East Crossroads neighborhood bar, but they serve up late-night bites until 1 a.m. and include vegan options.

Chartreuse Saloon is located at 1625 Oak St. in Kansas City, MO 64108.