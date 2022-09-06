Drink This Now: Iced Horchata Latte at Anchor Island Coffee

Located in Midtown at 41st and Troost, this LGBTQ+ couple-owned coffee shop boasts an extensive menu of adventurous drinks, including the unroasted Green Espresso Latte, Taro Latte, and Dirty Sunrise (with espresso instead of tequila). But the Iced Horchata Latte is Anchor Island Coffee’s specialty.

Containing espresso from Broadway Roasting Company, the homemade horchata is made exclusively by co-owner Armando Vasquez and is topped with an extra dash of cinnamon. Broadway’s signature espresso blend—an earthy, smooth, and full-bodied roast—is mellowed out perfectly by Vasquez’s milk and rice blend without masking the espresso’s tasting notes, and vice-versa. Beat the heat and drink it over ice, just as horchata should be served.

The tropical-themed café goes far beyond slinging coffee and food. In the past two-and-half years, Anchor Island has become a strong, bustling community hub. Stick around a bit longer for some chicken tamales (with salsa verde, of course), and it won’t take long until you find yourself making new friends—Vasquez being the first one.

Anchor Island Coffee is located at 4101 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.