With a post-birthday hangover, we tackle Snooze A.M.’s entire fall menu—for science!

Fall brunch has a decidedly different vibe than summer brunch, and not just because of the menu offerings.

From Snooze A.M. Eatery’s wide windows, the world appears to slow down as the weather cools. Cyclists and skateboarders are more relaxed and less sweaty. Drivers forgo cranking the AC in favor of rolling the windows down. Chunky sweaters and leggings emerge, replacing tank tops and jorts.

It’s the afternoon after my 23rd birthday and I am, admittedly, still hungover from the night before. A fellow partier and I slide into the booth at Snooze and search the fall menu for carbs.

The Carbonara Breakfast Pasta ($15) immediately jumps out at me. I didn’t know I had a thing for habanero pork belly until it began popping up on Snooze’s menus, and now I’m hooked. It’s so tender (almost buttery), and the spice wakes me right up. Add red onions, garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan, and prosciutto into the mix with spaghettini, and you’ve got an unorthodox but effective cure for a wild night out. Snooze has been carving out a market for breakfast pasta with dishes like the Love You E’Lote ($13), and it’s kind of genius.

My friend orders the Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancakes ($10.95), which are decadently filled with vanilla cream cheese, and then topped with caramel, sweet cream, and candied pecans. It’s too sweet for me, and she is unable to finish the stack of two, but the flavor will appeal to pumpkin spice lovers. If ordering these again, I would request a lighter touch with the caramel.

We each try a seasonal mocktail, as we’re unwilling to tangle with alcohol so soon after our misadventure the night before. The Blood Orange Punch ($7) crosses the line from tart to sour and is highly carbonated. It carries a hint of honey. The Blackberry Mint Limeade ($6) contains sparkling water, and it’s the white soda-adjacent drink I need to calm my stomach.

Snooze Westport General Manager Carisa Daley’s favorite fall menu item is one we didn’t try: the Monte Cristo Brioche Toast ($15).

The brioche is soaked in Snooze’s French toast batter, then topped with raspberry pepper jam, cage-free eggs, shredded Gruyere cheese, Havarti, and prosciutto. It’s served with a strawberry and candied pecan side salad.

“Our new menu is centered around that fall pumpkin feel,” Daley says. “Like going for a pumpkin spice latte or a pumpkin martini. We’re leaning into the mocktail that can be turned into something boozy.”

I’m supremely skeptical of the final food item on the seasonal menu.

The Sweet Potato Veggie Smash Up ($11.75) is “two smashed and griddled sweet potatoes dressed with pickled onions and our asparagus, red onion, & mushroom salad. Topped with avocado, a poached cage-free egg, and hemp seeds.” It’s also drizzled with Sriracha maple syrup, which feels like an odd choice, although much of Snooze’s menu features the same syrup. It would never occur to me to cook or order something like this for breakfast, but if you’re willing to try it, let us know how it goes!