On Election Day, Pornhub is reserved only for Americans who have voted

Pornhub, the adult entertainment website, today announced “Give A F**k, Get A F**k,” a campaign to encourage American users to vote. On Election Day, Pornhub will be reserved only for those who have voted in the United States.

No election, no erection. Them’s the rules.

“Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters—equal to 100 million people—didn’t vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project. We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard,” says Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub.

Stars from the site are posting videos encouraging people to get out and vote; teasing them that “if they don’t give a f***, they don’t get a f**k.” When the campaign officially kicks off on Nov. 3, Pornhub users in the United States will be greeted by an overlay page that will appear over the Pornhub website from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. reminding them to vote before entering the site that day.

A reminder that in Missouri and Kansas, so long as you are in line for a voting location by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is. When it comes to voter rights, the Consitution guarantees that size doesn’t matter.

If you were on the fence before all this (I don’t really know what to say to you) but perhaps this will help.

We find this campaign to be delightful, but it still takes second place in the sex work/voting crossover field in 2020, thanks to this stripper/voter registration campaign from Atlanta.