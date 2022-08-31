BoysGrow hosts annual “Farm Fest” fundraiser Sept. 18

BoysGrow is a local nonprofit that educates urban male youth through hands-on experiences in farming, culinary arts, and construction. The two-year program equips the boys with soft skills and applied knowledge in entrepreneurship.

We’ve previously featured the initiative in our KC Cares, as well as their recent appearance on CBS National News.

Their 4th annual “Farm Fest” fundraiser is Sunday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the event assist in covering the cost of wages and development initiatives on the farm.

“Farm Fest is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” says John Gordon Jr. of the program. “It is our best opportunity to get folks out to the farm to see the program in action. The proceeds raised allow us to continue our efforts in serving our community.”

Explore the farm and enjoy a family-friendly experience, including a range of activities from a petting zoo, an adult bier garden, and a collection of local food vendors.

Tickets for the event range from $0-$50—more details about the price breakdown can be found on the event website.