Best of KC 2022: Snuggling up to Stacy Cay and Megan Graves at Spend the Night comedy

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

In a year that saw multiple visits from performers like Louis C.K., Bill Maher, Jordan Peterson, and *checks notes* Dave Chappelle, supporting local trans and queer comedians has never been more vital. Spend the Night is a traveling LGBTQIA+ run show, breaking the barriers in comedy to create a fun, cute, and sexy space for everyone to enjoy. No more comedy that just punches down—here, everyone is safe to have a good time.

Hosts Stacy Cay and Megan Graves put together a slumber party-themed standup show with musical acts, dancers, and of course, some of the hottest names in funnyword speaking into microphones. This delightfully “powercute” snuggle sesh has been touring the country in 2022, and via their Patreon, you can catch a backlog of live streams or attend their shows live. There’s really no reason to miss out on one of the city’s most progressive nights of laughter and lingerie.