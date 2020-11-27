Best of KC 2020: Yoli Tortilleria on the Westside is your best new neighborhood pit stop

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

Look, we’ve been a fan of Yoli’s fresh, stone-ground corn tortillas for years. Since 2017, we’ve been force-feeding them to corn skeptics burnt out on fragile supermarket styles that shred like office toilet paper. But this year, Yoli owners Marissa and Mark Gencarelli gave us something new to evangelize about: the Sonoran-style flour tortillas served at their gleaming new retail shop on the Westside.

Yoli Tortilleria’s Sonoran-style torts are thinner and more pliable than most commercial varieties, which makes overloaded burritos far less likely to split. They’re also richer and more flavorful thanks to the addition of pork fat (vegans can purchase a version made with avocado oil instead).

The Westside shop has done more than bring tortillas to the people: it’s also provided a bright spot of entrepreneurial optimism during an unfathomably shitty year. Throughout the pandemic, the Gencarellis have been debuting new products (Hatch chile corn tortillas, silky bottled horchata), and selling out of them almost as fast (cries in tamale). They’ve sold fresh bags of masa to empanada DIYers and griddled breakfast burros in the store for those of us too exhausted to try.

We’ve been doing a lot more home cooking this year by necessity. Yoli has kept our quarantine meals from seeming like a slog.

Yoli Tortilleria, 2828 Guinotte Ave, Kansas City, MO 64120