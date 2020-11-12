Best of KC 2020: Thrifted finds are taking over

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Vintage fashion is making a comeback. Well, it’s been here for years—the rest of us are finally realizing how wonderful it is. And local vintage and thrift boutiques are making it even easier for us to shop affordable and sustainable looks. Daisy Lee Vintage reopened this year on West 18th Street, bringing curated vintage fashion ranging from the 60s to Y2K back to their crossroads store—while still operating a popup at Fetch in the West Bottoms and another shop in the Oak Park Mall. Troost staple Peaches Vintage Collective is always stocked with curated looks that take us straight back to the 70s. Plus, they’re conveniently located next door to Virgil’s—the mobile plant store turned brick-and-mortar shop. We should all know the classics by now: Boomerang Vintage just celebrated its 31st Birthday and Donna’s Dress Shop is stylish as ever on 39th Street, along with Retro Vixen.

But another treat vintage and thrift lovers have indulged in this year are the pop-ups, so many pop-ups. We saw Shop Kiku bring her tie-dye art and curated vintage clothing from Etsy and into Dear Society on Broadway. The Wallflower’s Collective brought their thrifted clothing from Poshmark to an IRL Rockford sidewalk sale in September.

There are so many more vintage collectives and shops on IG hustling their wares on story sales that have left us all itching for the next drop: @songbird__vintage, @milkandcookiesvintage, @shopvintagehaven, @aiajaivintage, @talltalevintage, @vintageforjosephine, and so many more. Vintage fashion is here to stay in Kansas City, and we’re loving every bit of distressed denim, bucket hats, and slip dresses about it.