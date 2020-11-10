Best of KC 2020: Drunken Worm’s bathroom hosts a takedown of toxic masculinity

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

The Drunken Worm on 39th Street is a second home to many of us here at The Pitch. At times, it has even served as our de facto office. Amid coronavirus, one of the most devastating blows that ricocheted through our extended family was the loss of Worm bartender Christopher “C-Wash” Washington. It came out of the blue and absolutely wrecked anyone who had ever crossed paths with one of the kindest, most aware dudes we’ll ever know. One of his favorite things to joke about with us was the curse of a patch of drywall in the men’s room.

For reasons unknown by man, this small restroom contains a single, seemingly arbitrary section where bros cannot stop punching holes in it. Again, dunno what’s happening there. No matter how often that random spot gets fixed, someone inevitably comes through and (surely soberly) perforates the barrier yet again. Dudes rock. Rather than keep up the endless cycle of repairs, someone mounted a frame around the hole to make it look like it was an intentional piece of art. Then they adorned it with a small sign, akin to those you’d find in a museum or art gallery. The sign says “Bruised Male Ego. -Artist Unknown.” Makes us laugh every single time we see it.

Only became funnier when someone stole the sign. Lol.