What is happening with McGonigle’s Market?

Neighborhood (and citywide) institution McGonigle’s Market has been purchased by Fareway Stores. What this means for the future of the much-beloved location appears to be complicated.

The market at 79th and Ward Parkway will be expanding, following recent approval by the Kansas City Council.

Next steps include finalizing the purchase and transitioning Fareway’s Meat Market operations into the existing store. Fareway will continue to offer prepared food under the McGonigle’s name. Fareway and McGonigle’s anticipate being closed only a few days for this transition. The exact timeframe for the expansion is unknown.

Once reopened as “Fareway Meat Market and McGonigle’s Kitchen + Catering BBQ,” long-time McGonigle’s employee, Randy Ross, will head Fareway’s kitchen and catering operations; and Fareway will offer their unmatched, full-service meat counter, with expanded seafood, artisan cheeses, high-quality wine, craft beer, and many other unique offerings. Fareway will also continue to honor McGonigle’s gift cards.

Until McGonigle’s closes, the store will be liquidating its inventory, with “huge savings” planned over the next couple of weeks.

“I have no regrets. I am proud of the business that I built. I am proud of the employees I have supported and who have supported me,” McGonigle wrote in an open letter to customers. “I am proud to have survived as an independent retailer in the age of box stores and internet groceries. But, in this highly competitive world, it has become more and more challenging to keep it going, and after some health issues in 2015, I centered my thoughts on an appropriate transition for the store.”

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 122 stores in a five-state region.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of your lives for these many years,” McGonigle said in the letter. “I hope that your support for Fareway will be as strong and welcoming.”

