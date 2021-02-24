Westport Ale House and The Fall reopening after being shuttered for four months

Westport Ale House and The Fall will be reopening after voluntarily shutting their doors due to COVID-19. They closed on November 16, 2020, to proactively protect staff members and the community.

“When they were moving 3 a.m. licenses to 10 o’clock for the bar business, the most responsible decision was to close down,” says partner Scott Mars. “It is obviously much more social than a Capital Grille where everyone is sitting down in their spots.”

Ownership determined it safe to reopen after Mayor Quinton Lucas issued new coronavirus dining guidelines in the Thirteenth Amended Order 20-01. Falling COVID-19 positivity rates, rising temperatures making outdoor dining easier, and Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout also impacted ownerships’ decision.

The Kansas City Health Department shut down Westport Ale House after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported among staff in September. Officials found out about the outbreak when they visited the bar in response to complaints of mask and capacity violations according to the Kansas City Star.

Westport Ale House is now ramping up staff and precautions, including extra sanitization measures, in preparation for the March Madness college basketball tournament. Mars says he plans to hire 12 to 15 more employees.

Extra sanitation measures enforced by Westport Ale House and The Fall include requiring staff to wash their hands every 30 minutes during their shift, asking patrons to submit contact information before entry, and prohibiting bar seating.

The Fall will open Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m and Westport Ale House will open Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.

Will be nice to have this staple back in operation. Feels like moving back towards Normal World and we’ll see you there soonish.