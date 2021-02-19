The Kansas City area is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, at least right now

Over the past 14 days, things have been looking up COVID-wise in Kansas City.

Both the city itself and the Kansas City metro are seeing declines in cases, with KCMO at a -73% change and a -46% change as of Feb. 17. for the Kansas City metro area. Numbers have recently declined for both the state of Kansas and Missouri as well.

Glad to see the substantial decline in new case infections in Kansas City proper, outpacing surrounding and less dense communities. Important progress all around as we continue to confront the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lzaR1E4E5t — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 17, 2021

Kansas City saw its lowest number of COVID cases since June last week. The city had a positivity rate of 5.8%. On Feb. 19, Kansas City had a reported positivity rate of 5.2% for the past seven days and 36,486 total cases to date.

State health officials in both Kansas and Missouri attribute the drop to an increase of variety of things, such as increased vaccinations, immunity, and precautions. Inclement weather likely also played a part in fewer trips to testing centers within the last week.

In an update on Feb. 19, Mayor Quinton Lucas reported 10 weeks of consistent decline in the city’s COVID cases. He compared today’s levels and COVID-related regulations to “Oct. levels” of the Kansas City area’s case count.

Due COVID-19 efforts in the last few months, we have been slowly but surely curbing the infection rate in our community, with 10 weeks of decline in COVID-19 cases, down to Oct. levels. Updated COVID-19 Guidelines are consistent with early Oct. rules to match Oct. case rate. https://t.co/5YmVsikp0N — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) February 19, 2021

Here’s a breakdown of what that looks like as of Feb. 19, county by county:

Johnson County

Johnson County is currently operating at 262 ICU beds and 1,519 total staffed beds. The county reported 383 COVID cases yesterday and zero new cases today. The total case count per a population of 100,000 is 8,800 and the county’s fatality rate is 1.37%.

Douglas County

Douglas County currently operates at 10 ICU beds and 110 total staffed beds. The county reported zero COVID cases yesterday and 28 cases today. The total case count per a population of 100,000 is 7,027 and the county’s current fatality rate is 0.83%.

Jackson County

Jackson County has a current capacity of 2 ICU beds and 12 total staffed beds. The county reported 8 COVID cases yesterday and zero today. For a population of 100,000, the county reports 9,970 total COVID cases and a fatality rate of 0.91%.

Clay County

Clay County is operating at 3 ICU beds and 17 total staffed beds. The county reported only two COVID cases yesterday and zero today. The total case count per a population of 100,000 is 9,654 and the county has a fatality rate of 3.50%.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County currently operates at 167 ICU beds and 1,059 total staffed beds. The county reported 72 new COVID cases yesterday and zero cases today. Per a population of 100,000, the county has a total case count of 11,367 and has a fatality rate of 1.39%.