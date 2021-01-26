Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination rollout has begun in Kansas

Kansas is now in Phase 2 of vaccine distribution according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly vaccine update. Phase 2 includes people over 65, congregate settings, high-contact critical workers, and all unvaccinated persons prioritized in previous phases.

The congregate settings category includes government licensed facilities which provide housing or care arrangements and social distancing is not possible. The facilities provide a form of social service or healthcare.

Congregate settings include employees or residents of homeless shelters, emergency shelters or safe houses, corrections facilities, congregate childcare institutions, and adult care not covered in Phase 1.

The Department of Homeland Security says critical workers are those necessary to maintain state or national infrastructure. Critical state and national infrastructure includes securital, economic or public health systems.

The list eligible to receive the vaccine includes first responders, grocery store and food service workers, childcare and school employees, food processing, large-scale aviation manufacturing plants, transportation workers, and other workers regularly in high-risk settings to perform their duties. These jobs include retail, agriculture, supply of critical services and materials pertaining to the coronavirus response, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Different counties have their own ways to sign up for the vaccine. County health departments may have sign up sheets including Johnson County, Shawnee County, and Wyandotte County. All 500 Phase 2 slots were taken within minutes in Douglas County according to the Lawrence Journal World. Employers may also contact their employees about signing up for the vaccine.

Supply still remains limited. A wide variety of places, such as pharmacies and doctor’s offices, will likely administer the vaccine when more doses are available. However, these places do not know the logistics and are seeking information from public health officials.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two dose immunizations. More information on both vaccines can be found through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC states the Covid-19 vaccines have gone through rigorous studies to ensure they are as safe as possible. Speak to your healthcare provider if you have questions about getting vaccinated.