The Embarrassment doc We Were Famous, You Don’t Remember releases first official trailer, screening dates

We finally have a first look at the anticipated documentary film chronicling the four musicians from Wichita who surprised everyone by creating a band that no one had seen come out of Kansas before.

We Were Famous, You Don’t Remember follows the rise of the punk band from Wichita, The Embarrassment.

Along with the release of the trailer, there are now official days and locations where you can watch the film in its entirety with tickets on sale now.

Bill Goffrier, Brent Geissmann, John Nichols, and Ron Klaus make up the iconic band The Embarrassment. They formed their group in the late seventies in Wichita, KS, and started performing in various cities across the country. Their reluctance to sell out kept them from reaching mainstream success but the fans they did gain along the way are die-hard. Fans and fellow musicians alike remember them as creating something that hadn’t been done before them, even though they came from a place that most wouldn’t expect.

With restored concert footage, original interviews, and appearances by fans, this documentary shows how The Embarrassment rose from nowhere in Reagan-era middle America to become a post-punk legend that you almost forgot about–until now. The trailer showcases just how much fun this film is going to be for people who remember the band and for those who are just now hearing of them.

Screenings for this film are posted across the country for this summer with a few taking place close by. At Liberty Hall in Lawrence on June 30, the film will be shown followed by a special reunion concert by the band. At the Stray Cat Film Center here in KC, the documentary will be shown on July 12, and from August 17-19 you can catch it in the band’s hometown of Wichita at the Tallgrass Film Center.

For more information and to buy your tickets head to the film’s website.